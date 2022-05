A person at the scene, understood to be known to the deceased male, is speaking with police. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are investigating the sudden death of a person at a Favona property this afternoon.

A spokesperson said a person at the Hall Ave property, understood to be known to the deceased male, is speaking with police.

Police inquiries are in the early stages and are working to ascertain the circumstances of what has occurred.