It came after several reports of a man allegedly attempting to pull school-aged children into his vehicle.
In a message sent to a school Facebook group on February 14, viewed by the Herald, Massey’s Lincoln Heights School principal said it had received two reports of a male allegedly trying to force women and children into his car that morning.
“One of our parents was ‘grabbed’ on her way back to the car after dropping her children off at school,” the post claimed. “The assailant has tried to force her into his car but fortunately she was able to get away.”
The school alleged the same man then attempted to “pull some students into his car” near the Triangle Rd roundabout.
It claimed it may have been the same vehicle and person who allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the Sturges Rd train station in Henderson earlier that week.
Other posts shared on Facebook by members of the public contained images of the person and vehicle they alleged to be responsible.
Waitematā West area commander Inspector Jason Edwards said at the time police were aware of social media posts across “multiple West Auckland community pages” regarding reports of suspicious activity.
“Some of these posts relate to an assault near the Sturges Rd train station on Monday morning, in which a man was charged with assault. We are also aware of posts outlining suspicious activity allegedly involving the same specific vehicle and individual,” Edwards said.
“To the community, we are aware of this matter and we are dealing with this.”