Police arrest alleged naked stalker who targeted schoolgirl in Epsom

On Friday, police released images of the people mover driven by the naked man who allegedly performed the indecent act.

At the time, Greaves, area investigations manager for Auckland City East, told the driver to stop “delaying the inevitable” and hand himself over.

“We have now obtained an image of a vehicle in the Gladwin Rd area on Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

“Police would like anyone who saw this vehicle, or has further information concerning it to contact us.”

School girl left ‘shaken’ after being followed

The 14-year-old girl’s father said on Thursday she had been left “really shaken”.

The man, who asked not to be named, also made an appeal on a community social media page after searching for the alleged offender himself when his daughter came home distressed.

He said she got off the school bus at the Royal Oak end of Manukau Rd and was beginning her short walk home.

“She was followed by a man with shoulder-length hair driving an old, rusty, beige van.

“As he pulled up next to her she saw that he was naked and touching himself.”

A photo of the vehicle driven by a man doing an indecent act against an Auckland schoolgirl. Photo / NZ Police

Greaves said the people mover was last seen travelling down Lewin Rd.

On Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend described the driver as a Caucasian male, aged between 40 and 50. He was slim build, with blonde hair down to his neckline

The father didn’t think there were any “overt safety concerns” in the immediate area, but the incident was particularly concerning as there were several schools in the area.

“I think this creep is just an opportunist.

“But by and large, I wouldn’t let a 14-year-old girl walk down, say, Queen Street by herself in the afternoon.”

He felt there was “not much” they could do other than contact police about the “opportunistic, predatory behaviour”.

“Right now we probably don’t want to let the kids walk around by themselves [anymore], but you know that is, at the moment, I think understandable knee-jerk reaction.

“We’ve never felt unsafe like this.”

