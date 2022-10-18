Voyager 2022 media awards
Police investigate aggravated robbery of Mt Roskill store

Police received multiple reports of an aggravated robbery possibly including a firearm at a well-known clothing store in Mt Roskill.

An employee of Liquorland Mt Roskill said he saw three people running out with bags from Roop Darshan on White Swan Rd.

Staff at Bikanervala Mt Roskill said they heard about the robbery incident across the road around 11am.

One person fled in a stolen vehicle, which police found abandoned on Boyce Ave. Police attended after receiving calls at 11.37am Tuesday.

"I think the staff pressed the emergency button and the robbers went away."

One person received superficial injuries.

Police were making inquiries into the robbery, and have since determined no firearms were involved.

Roop Darshan has been approached but did not want to comment at this stage.

