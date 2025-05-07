Police are investigating after a boy was approached by a stranger and offered a ride to school yesterday. Photo / SunLive
Police are investigating after a schoolboy was offered a ride by a woman he didn’t know in West Auckland’s Titirangi yesterday.
The incident follows an alleged attempted abduction of an 8-year-old boy near Rowandale School in Manurewa on Monday.
Police urge the community to report any information relating to both incidents, and suspicious activity at all times.
The incident yesterday morning comes less than two days after the alleged attempted abduction of an 8-year-old boy by a man outside South Auckland’s Rowandale School that was thwarted in part by the intervention of two nearby parents.
Yesterday’s incident occurred as a boy walked to Kaurilands School in Titirangi, police Inspector Kelly Farrant said.
“Before 8.30am he had been walking to school on Derwent Crescent when a woman in a vehicle tried to interact with the boy.
“There were no reports of threats or violence involved.”
In a notice to parents yesterday morning, school staff wrote that a pupil had been “approached by a stranger in a car this morning on their way to school asking if he wanted a ride”.
“He did all the right things and told her no thank you, continued walking and reported it to an adult … please talk to your children about what to do in situations such as these, and report any suspicious behaviour.”
Police were investigating the incident as a “report of suspicious activity”, said Farrant, the Waitematā West area prevention manager.