Two parents came to his aid after the boy – walking himself home from school for the first time – was targeted by a man who tried to force him into a white sedan about 3.05pm, his family said on social media.

The man, described as Polynesian, aged in his mid-50s to 60s and wearing a camouflage hunting jersey, then drove away in the car, which had swear words on the side panels and an image of a raised middle finger.

Sam Fonohema and his son arrive at Rowandale School, two days after another pupil was the victim of an attempted abduction outside the Manurewa School. Photo / Cherie Howie

This morning was the first time back at school for Rowandale pupils since the brazen attempted snatching, after a teacher-only day yesterday.

As they poured into the suburban school two police officers stood watch, with learning support co-ordinator Ila Fuataga and school principal Karl Vasau – multi-tasking picking up rubbish while greeting pupils and their anxious parents and grandparents.

“I’m just so glad those parents were around [to help the boy]”, said Constable Esther Tiatia, on duty outside Rowandale School with fellow Manurewa community Constable Simon Haw.

Police are investigating and anyone with information should call 105 and cite reference number 250505/2064.

Walking with others is a good way to stay safe on the way to and from school, community constable Esther Tiatia, right, says. Tiatia is pictured with Rowandale School principal Karl Vasau, centre, and learning support co-ordinator Ila Fuataga, second from right, outside the Manurewa school this morning, two days after an attempted abduction of a pupil. Photo / Cherie Howie

Walking with others and being aware of your surroundings were good ways to keep kids safe, Tiatia said.

“Our kids should be safe anyway, it’s just unfortunate that there are some people out there that make it unsafe.”

La Tasha Karaitiana said she’d already spoken to her 6-year-old daughter since Monday’s incident, telling her to never leave school grounds on her own.

“I’m just shocked. It’s scary that [Monday’s incident] occurred at that time with that many parents out [picking up their children]. He had some balls.”

Winnie Albert, left, and Grant Tihi walk their granddaughter to Rowandale School two days after another pupil was the victim of an alleged attempted abduction outside the Manurewa School. The pair are extra protective of their granddaughter because she has a condition which makes her particularly vulnerable. Photo / Cherie Howie

Grandparents Grant Tihi and Winnie Albert were also stunned.

“We never knew that sort of thing would happen.”

It added to the worry they already had for their young granddaughter, who they were walking to school this morning.

“Every day, every day – like normal people”, Tihi said when asked if they felt concerned for her safety.

The 5-year-old has a condition that makes her particularly vulnerable, Tihi said.

“She doesn’t get the concept of stranger danger, so she’ll just happily walk out with anyone. So we’re very protective of her.”

Rowandale School principal Karl Vasau described Monday's incident as the worst nightmare of every parent, and school principal. File photo / Jason Oxenham

Monday’s incident, which occurred about 100m north of the school gate on Rowandale Ave, was “every parent’s worst nightmare and every principal’s dread”, Vasau told Morning Report today.

The school talked to pupils about safety while walking to and from school today, along with community constables Tiatia and Haw.

Senior leaders are also on patrols and stationed along Aarts and Rowandale Aves before and after school this week, Vasau said.

The boy caught up in Monday’s incident had just convinced his parents he could walk all the way home by himself for the first time, the school principal said.

“[This was supposed to be] a great start to him being independent and brave, and his parents being trusting in him.

“We’re very happy that the outcome turned out the way it did, but very, very cautious and upset that this was an experience this student had on Monday.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.