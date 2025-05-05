Police are investigating the alleged attempted abduction of an 8-year-old boy outside Rowandale School in Manurewa.
Nearby parents intervened and the man drove away in a white sedan described as having offensive words written on its panels.
The boy’s family and school are urging the community to be vigilant.
A stranger tried to force an 8-year-old boy into a car outside an Auckland school yesterday afternoon before nearby parents intervened and the man drove away, the school’s principal says.
Police have been contacted about the brazen alleged attempted abduction at 3.05pm outside the main gates of the Good News Family Church, about 100m north of Rowandale School on Rowandale Rd in Manurewa.
Family of the child say he was walking home from school when he was approached by a man in camouflage clothes and nearly taken by force.
Two parents saw what was happening and stopped the man, who was driving a distinctive white sedan with offensive words on its side panels.