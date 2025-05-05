“He’s fine”, Rowandale School principal Karl Vasau said this morning of the pupil involved.

“I taught the boy’s father. I feel his pain – this has really thrown him and his family … they’re a very proactive family who have done all the right things.”

Other schools in the South Auckland suburb are also being warned, Vasau said.

“This is a village and we all need to look out for each other.”

He didn’t know who the parents were who intervened but was keen to hear from them, as well as any other witnesses – adult or child – who might have information for police.

The incident was the first of its kind he was aware of involving a Rowandale pupil, he said.

Rowandale School principal Karl Vasau, pictured outside the Manurewa School in 2022. There was an alleged attempted abduction of a pupil outside the school yesterday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police couldn’t immediately be contacted but Vasau said they’d taken CCTV footage showing the area in front of the school. The footage hadn’t captured the attempted abduction.

A relative of the boy posted on Facebook that his family were “shaken by [the] terrifying incident”.

“We feel it is critical to warn our community.”

They were thankful for the two people who intervened and “helped prevent the worst from happening”, urging them or anyone else with information to contact police and share what they know.

The police case number for the incident is PO62455386.

The alleged attempted abduction of an 8-year-old boy took place yesterday outside Good News Family Church, which is next to Rowandale School in Manurewa. Photo / Google Streetview

The boy had described his attempted abductor as a Polynesian man aged in his mid-50s to 60s and wearing a camouflage hunting jersey and black pants, the relative wrote.

His vehicle was a small white sedan with words such as “f*** you“, “piss off” and “idiot” written on the side panels, with an image of a raised middle finger.

The incident was a “stark reminder of the importance of teaching children to stay aware of their surroundings and never engage with unknown individuals”.

“We are immensely grateful that our nephew is safe and commend his bravery for refusing to be lured by a stranger.”

Today Vasau said it was a teacher’s-only day at the school to prepare for the new maths curriculum, but which would also now include preparing for pupils’ first day back at school since the incident.

He was encouraging parents to talk to their kids about safety precautions when walking to and from school, backed up with support from the school.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.