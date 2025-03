A man was reportedly assaulted and had several personal items and his car stolen during an incident in Glenfield, Auckland.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man was reportedly assaulted and had several personal items and his car stolen during an incident in Glenfield, Auckland.

Auckland police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and had his car stolen in the North Shore suburb of Glenfield.

Emergency services were called at about 3.05pm after a man reported three people approached him, assaulted him, and took personal items and his vehicle.

He was moderately injured and taken to hospital by emergency services.

“The vehicle was located a short distance away and police continued to make inquiries.”