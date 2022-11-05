Police believe a man may have driven alone to Te Atatu South after being shot in New Lynn. Video / Jeerene Smith / Hayden Woodward.

Police believe a man may have driven alone to Te Atatu South after being shot in New Lynn. Video / Jeerene Smith / Hayden Woodward.





Police are outside a house in Kelston telling those inside to come out and “no one will get shot” in a second serious incident in West Auckland today.

“Come out with your hands up. Nobody will get shot”, a witness heard police saying on a loudhailer in Laura St, Kelston.

The police Eagle helicopter is circling overhead.

Police would only confirm they are “attending an incident in Kelston” with updates to follow “in due course”.

Armed police at an incident in Kelston, West Auckland. Photo / NZME

Earlier, about three people were seen in handcuffs on the street, flanked by armed officers.

The incident follows one in New Lynn this morning where a man was shot and drove himself to a Te Atatu South petrol station to get help.





In the latest incident, the Armed Offenders Squad has arrived, with witnesses watching as members standing on the bumper of a black 4WD were driven along Barbary Ave just before 2.30pm.





A local resident said police stopped a small hatchback outside their property and three people were ordered out of the car .

Armed police at an incident in Kelston, West Auckland. Photo / NZME

“What’s going on? It’s crazy,” she said

Another witness told the <i>Herald</i> they also saw the incident, with armed police stopping the vehicle and detaining a man and two women. Police officers then searched the vehicle.

The witness also saw two armed police officers with road spikes - not laid, but ready to be - at another Kelston street, while two more armed officers were parked in the driveway of a home on Daphne St.

There is also police activity in the St Leonards Rd, Laura St and Kelman Rd areas.

Police dogs have also been seen in the area and the Eagle police helicopter is circling above. A St John Ambulance incident support vehicle is also at the scene.

The drama began about 1.20pm.

Earlier today a man suffered serious gunshot wounds in West Auckland, with police mounting an operation in the area.

The injured man was treated by paramedics near a BP station in Te Atatu South, while police also separately locked down a street in New Lynn.

Police believed the man drove to the Te Atatu South petrol station after being shot at a home on Hutchison Ave in New Lynn this morning, a police officer said.

However, police said at the time no manhunt was underway and no other sites were connected with the shooting.