One seriously hurt as big police operation underway in West Auckland

A person has been taken to Auckland Hospital.

One person has been seriously hurt as police mount a big operation in West Auckland.

Multipe cars have been seen rushing to the New Lynn area, while the force’s helicopter circled overhead.

Police said they are responding to an incident in New Lynn.

“Police were called at about 9.40am today, and are working to establish the circumstances leading to the incident. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a spokeswoman said.

A resident in Hutchinson Ave in New Lynn said the street is currently in lockdown.

They can hear police asking a person from a nearby home to come out, the resident told the Herald.

A spokeswoman for St John, meanwhile, said paramedics had treated a patient with serious injuries in Te Atatu South and taken them to Auckland Hospital.

Another eyewitness in New Lynn saw four cars speed past her close to Rankin Ave.

The Eagle helicopter has also been circling overhead.

