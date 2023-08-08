Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police incident, crash halts traffic on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Communities left in fear as a gang feud brews, why US$8.6 trillion BlackRock loves New Zealand and the party keen to ban phones in schools. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A police incident and a car crash have halted traffic on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway resulting in lane closures.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said two northbound lanes were now reopened after being closed due to a crash on State Highway 20 after the link from the airport just before Coronation Rd.

“The left lane remains blocked as vehicle recovery occurs.”

The crash was reported at 9.40am.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Expect delays until lanes can be safely reopened,” the agency said.

A picture posted with the Twitter alert by Waka Kotahi shows police cars facing the wrong way on the motorway near the crash site.

MORE TO COME

Latest from New Zealand