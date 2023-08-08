Police incident, crash halts traffic on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway

Communities left in fear as a gang feud brews, why US$8.6 trillion BlackRock loves New Zealand and the party keen to ban phones in schools. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A police incident and a car crash have halted traffic on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway resulting in lane closures.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said two northbound lanes were now reopened after being closed due to a crash on State Highway 20 after the link from the airport just before Coronation Rd.

“The left lane remains blocked as vehicle recovery occurs.”

The crash was reported at 9.40am.

“Expect delays until lanes can be safely reopened,” the agency said.

A picture posted with the Twitter alert by Waka Kotahi shows police cars facing the wrong way on the motorway near the crash site.

UPDATE 10:30AM

