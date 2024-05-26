Police identify man who fell off ferry into Wellington Harbour

A person is reportedly missing after falling overboard on an East by West ferry in Wellington Harbour this morning. Video / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Police have identified the man who reportedly fell overboard on a Wellington ferry but searchers are yet to find him.

The search-and-rescue mission was sparked on Friday after the sole passenger aboard the 6am sailing from Queens Wharf to Days Bay was nowhere to be found as the vessel approached its destination.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachel Boyd confirmed police have identified the man but are not releasing details of his identity.

“Police are providing support to the man’s family, who we will continue to update as the search progresses.”

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ organised a thorough on-water search effort which involved up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter at its peak, Boyd said.

“Unfortunately the man has yet to be located. The search recommenced yesterday with a potential location of interest identified in the Wellington Harbour.

“The Police Maritime Unit will continue co-ordinating a search today assisted by the Royal New Zealand Navy.”

The man has previously been described as in his 40s, fair-skinned, around 180cm tall with darker hair.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter could be seen on Flight Radar searching across Wellington Harbour after a person reportedly fell off a harbour ferry.

East by West Ferries general manager Mat Jonsson said the ferry crew issued a mayday call and began to search as soon as they became aware the passenger was missing.

“We called in a second harbour ferry to assist with the search, which was joined by other vessels responding to the mayday,” Jonsson said.

The on-water search effort used detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour, Greater Wellington Regional Council said.

“The Greater Wellington whānau is deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the crew of the 6am sailing and East by West staff as well,” Greater Wellington chairman Daran Ponter said.

Anyone with information that might help police find the man can call 105, referencing file number 240524/6000.

