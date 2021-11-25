Police hunting armed offender in Rolleston - residents told to 'secure homes and vehicles'

Residents in Rolleston, just south of Christchurch, have been told to secure their homes and vehicles as police try to locate an armed offender in the area. Photo / Supplied

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Residents in Rolleston, just south of Christchurch, have been told to secure their homes and vehicles as police try to locate an armed offender in the area.

Police are due to release more details about the event which has been unfolding in the last few hours.

The Herald understands residents have been contacted by police by text message telling them to ring 111 if they see anything suspicious.

The message from police - sent to residents via a local community emergency services network - was sent at 11.04am.

The hunt for the armed person is thought to be connected to a high-speed chase through Rolleston earlier this morning.

Police confirmed at 11.28am that they were alerted to a report of a man in a stolen vehicle in Washdyke at just before 7am this morning.

"The man has fled from police when signalled to stop and continued to drive north towards Rakaia where he has stolen another vehicle and driven through to Rolleston where he has crashed that vehicle and fled on foot," said a spokeswoman.

"Police are in the Rolleston area making enquiries to locate the man.

"Members of the public are advised to keep their vehicles locked at this time and if they see anything that may assist us in locating this individual to contact Police on 111."

"An update will be provided when able."

A resident confirmed schools in the area were now in lockdown.

"Just to let you know that we have actioned a lockdown at (a local school) as a precaution as police have advised that they are searching for an armed offender in the Rolleston area," said a message from their child's school that they shared with the Herald.

"We are all safe and will let you know when lockdown is up - please do not come to school."

All early childhood education centres in the area have also gone into lockdown.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.