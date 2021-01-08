Police hunt cop impersonator after frightening Westgate, West Auckland incident

The incident took place in suburban West Auckland. Image / Google Maps

Police are investigating a frightening incident in which the occupants of a West Auckland home told them a person claiming to be a cop forced their way inside and took a vehicle and other property.

The alarm was raised at 2.30am yesterday, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams said.

The caller told police they were the victim of an aggravated robbery at a home in Rush Creek Drive, Westgate.

"A person has claimed they were a police officer before using force to enter the door, taking property and a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

"Thankfully, no person was injured."

Police were making inquiries to find the person, and a scene examination had also taken place, Williams said.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210107/4173."

Impersonating a police officer is serious - offenders can face up to 12 months' jail and a fine of $15,000 for the offence.