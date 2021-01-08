Manhunt: Police investigating after Panmure, Auckland restaurant owner attacked

Details about the incident are scarce. Photo / Supplied

A restaurant owner has been seriously injured after being punched by a man who tried to take money from a southeast Auckland restaurant's till yesterday, police say.

The injured man is now in a stable condition in hospital and police are investigating the aggravated assault, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, of Auckland City CIB, said.

The incident took place after a man entered the Queens Rd, Panmure, restaurant before 4.45pm.

"After a dispute the offender attempted to take a quantity of cash from the till.

"The restaurant owner has followed the offender on to the street when the altercation has occurred, and he has been punched, suffering serious injuries."

Officers at the scene of the incident on Queens Rd. Photo / Supplied

A scene examination took place on Queens Rd last night, and witnesses were spoken to, Brand said.

CCTV footage of the incident and surrounding areas was also being examined.

"We are conducting a number of inquiries in regards to identifying the offender in this matter. I encourage anyone who witnessed the incident but who has not spoken with police to come forward.

"Contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 210107/6932 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."