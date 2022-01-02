Police have 'serious concerns' for missing woman last seen in Queenstown

Missing woman Jessica Stall. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Police say they have "serious concerns" for a 39-year-old woman who was last seen in the Queenstown area about noon on New Year's Eve.

They asked the public to contact them if they have seen Jessica Stall, or the car she may have been driving.

Police said they had serious concerns for her wellbeing.

Stall may have been driving a black 2005 Toyota Caldina, registration number HWT764.

Police asked anyone who has seen the vehicle or Stall to contact them immediately and quote file number 220101/8743.

