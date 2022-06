A fire was reported to emergency services at 2.30pm. Photo / 123rf

A fire was reported to emergency services at 2.30pm. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are responding to a fire in Auckland's Ōtara.

A police spokesperson said police were at the scene of a suspicious house fire in Berrett Place.

Police were called to the address about 2.30pm.

There was no indication anyone had been injured.

The incident was classified in an internal police system as "arson".

Fire and Emergency NZ said a single residential dwelling was "well involved" on arrival.

Three crews were on the scene.