Grahame Dawson went missing at the start of Queen's Birthday Weekend. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 61-year-old who went missing in Auckland at the start of Queen's Birthday Weekend.

Grahame Dawson was last seen on Friday morning in Auckland Domain.

He was described as 5'7 (174cm) , with a slim build. In his last known sighting he was wearing grey trackpants, with a dark blue or black cardigan and a brightly coloured T-shirt.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 111 and quote job number P050806282.