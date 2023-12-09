Two Cabinet documents have been leaked in less than a week, Vladimir Putin will run for president again in the 2024 election and Aucklanders waiting up to a year to sit practical driving tests. Video / NZ Herald

Police have identified the driver who killed a person on a rural Auckland road on Friday night before fleeing the scene.

However, police are continuing to ask witnesses to the incident to come forward to assist with their investigations.

Police said they were called around 12.30am to find the person unresponsive, outside an address on O’Brien Rd in Lucas Heights, on Auckland’s North Shore towards Coatesville.

A police spokesperson said it appears the driver of the vehicle involved did not stop and immediately left the scene. Waitematā East detective senior sergeant Dave Nimmo said the driver of the vehicle may have panicked following the incident.

“The investigation team have located parts from a Mazda motor vehicle, which is believed to have come from the vehicle involved in this fatality,” Nimmo said.

The person died after being hit by a car on O'Brien Rd in rural Albany just after midnight on December 8.

Police have now spoken with the driver of the Mazda, but still wish to speak to anyone travelling on Ridge Rd and O’Brien Road in the Coatesville/Lucas Heights area on Thursday evening, December 7 until the following morning.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231208/4800. Additionally, any CCTV or dashcam footage can be uploaded here: https://wickham.nc3.govt.nz/

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.