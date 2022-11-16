One of the stolen vehicles found by police. Photo / Supplied

Northland police have arrested one man, recovered more than $800,000 worth of stolen property and seized chemicals for making methamphetamine.

The property and chemicals were found on Tuesday, when the Far North Organised crime Unit and CIB executed three search warrants in Kerikeri, Kawakawa and Waimate North as part of Operation Cobalt.

A 35-year-old Waimate North man was arrested.

He was due to appear in Kaikohe District Court today on 26 charges including burglary, theft and receiving charges.

In the search, police found stolen vehicles including a tractor, an Audi RS6 and a truck and trailer campervan.

A stolen truck and trailer campervan discovered at one of the properties police searched on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Stolen tools and agricultural equipment, including a fuel tank, were also recovered.

At one of the properties, police also found equipment and chemicals used for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The warrants were executed after earlier enquiries that led police to recover nine other stolen vehicles, including a Land Rover and Toyota Landcruiser worth $200,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said police were following strong lines of enquiry to find other offenders.

"Operation Cobalt is continuing to target and disrupt unlawful behaviour by gang members and their associates in Northland."

A stolen tractor was located during the police search. Photo / Supplied

"We are focused on identifying those involved and holding them to account for their actions."

Verry encouraged anyone with information about illegal activity in their community to get in touch.

People with information can contact police via the 105 service or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.