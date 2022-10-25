Police discovered the clan lab in Wordsworth St, Christchurch.

Two people have been arrested after the discovery of an alleged clan lab in Christchurch.

Police found what they believe to be a methamphetamine lab with multiple firearms inside on Wordsworth St, Sydenham, last week, the Herald understands.

It’s understood the investigation forms part of Operation Cobalt – a nationwide crackdown on gangs.

Two people have been arrested as part of the discovery, including Christchurch woman Courtney Lea Scott.

The 28-year-old bartender faces 21 charges of offering to supply methamphetamine between April 1 and October 13 and three charges of supplying methamphetamine. The drug charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. She also faces one charge of offering to supply MDMA and one of failing to assist a police officer exercising a search power when requested to do so.

Scott had a brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning. Her lawyer, Chris Nolan, asked for the matter to be stood down until later in the day for a bail application.















































