Police descend on Auckland North Shore home to make arrest

Armed police attended a north Auckland arrest as a precaution this evening. Photo / Wayne Drought

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police teams have descended on Auckland's North Shore to arrest a "person of interest" as armed officers waited on standby and the force's Eagle chopper hovered overhead.

Police initially made inquiries at a home on Lysander Cres in Beach Haven at around 6.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

But the person of interest then drove away from the property around the time police were arriving.

Nearby residents reported in Facebook posts seeing the police teams and hearing the Eagle chopper buzzing overhead for at least 30 minutes.

The spokeswoman said the armed officers attended as a precaution only.

Police were then able to take the person into custody on nearby Verran Rd about 40 minutes later, she said.

Officers reported no issues with the arrest and the person had since been released from custody without charge.

Police said they were led to the Beach Haven home after making enquiries into reports of an "altercation between a group of people in Sandringham around 11:30am".

Enquiries into that incident were ongoing, police said.

An image circulating on Facebook showed large numbers of police descending on a petrol station in the area.