Police and Customs will be joined by the New Zealand Defence Force for the announcement. Photo / File

Police and Customs will be joined by the New Zealand Defence Force for the announcement. Photo / File

The New Zealand Defence Force, police and Customs are all set to gather this afternoon in Wellington for a significant joint announcement.

The press conference will be held at the national police headquarters on Molesworth St and will begin at 1.30pm.

In March last year, police and customs made Aotearoa’s largest-ever drug bust when they intercepted 613kg of methamphetamine arriving through Auckland Airport.

The drugs were worth $245 million and six people were arrested - including some with links to the Comancheros gang.



