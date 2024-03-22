Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police in rural locations face having their subsidised rents hiked to market rates and allowances trimmed as part of Government cost-cutting.

The Herald can reveal police are considering reducing the support they have traditionally given officers in rural and remote areas.

An email seen by the Herald said cost-cutting changes were being proposed to police housing and allowances at “hard-to-fill” (HTF) stations.

A rural police officer, who didn’t want to be named, called the proposal a “kick in the guts”.

“We get paid a little bit extra for being rural and part of the housing package... we pay $22 a week in rent.”

At the end of the two years, police would have to pay market rent, according to the proposal.

At least 20 officers in his area would be impacted by a change in police housing subsidies, he said.

“Essentially, [they’re] taking away any incentive to be a rural cop.”

The changes include a new two-year time limit on the heavily discounted rentals police get in remote areas.

Under the changes, police would not be able to get a subsidised rental home and the allowance at the same time.

“Part of our package is hard-to-fill allowances for going to stations that are hard to fill.”

The allowance for rural police would only be paid for a set period depending on the agreement, and only to newly-appointed staff.

It is unclear if the changes apply to existing rural staff in existing positions.

The reduction in incentives amounted to “shafting” rural police, the officer said.

“There’s been no negotiations, no chat about it... the police have pretty much just said this is what we’re doing.”

“Even my direct supervisors up to my area commander had no idea about it.”

Police are legally required to consult with the NZ Police Association, but they do not require its agreement to change policy.

The email notes police have exceeded their 2023/24 budget and are now subject to a 6.5 per cent budget cut.

Police already had a hard enough job finding cops to work in rural areas, he said.

He was already in the process of moving to Australia due to his dismay at the pay negotiations.

“Cost of living in the country is obviously a lot higher than in the city... when it comes to our kids playing sports, it’s 120km round trip.

“The nearest supermarket is 60kms away.”

He expects a $70k pay rise if he moves to Australia.

“We’re just getting shafted by the bosses. It’s not direct line supervisors. It’s Police HQ.”

NZ Police refused to comment.

“As you’ve asked about subsidies and allowances, we cannot comment due to the statutory process around formal negotiations,” a spokesperson said.

The NZ Police Association confirmed police are consulting with them on a “series of proposals relating to HTF and allowances”.

“In turn, we are talking to our members on the impact of these proposals but until we have had an opportunity to provide feedback to police and receive their response, we are not in a position to publicly comment.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has been contacted for comment.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news.




































