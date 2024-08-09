Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said the amount of meth seized would have been worth more than $200m throughout Operation Havana. Photo / NZ Police

Seventeen search warrants have been executed.

Throughout the police operation, officers have also seized some $4 million in assets under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said Customs had seized a number of packages destined for properties in Flat Bush. Most of these allegedly contained between one and 10kg of drugs, with the methods of concealment varying.

Gollan highlighted some more notable seizures, including one where police found 183.5kg of meth, 29 litres of liquid meth, 35.8kg of pseudoephedrine and 16.7kg of MDMA. Police have also seized a further 331g of cocaine, and 4.6kg of ketamine.

Gollan said the amount of meth seized could have been worth more than $200m.

Detective Inspector Gollan highlighted some more notable seizures, including one where police found 183.5kg of meth, 29 litres of liquid meth, 35.8kg of pseudoephedrine and 16.7kg of MDMA. Police have also seized a further 331g of cocaine, 4.6kg of ketamine. Photo / NZ Police

This week, police searched several addresses and seized about $500,000 in cash and drugs. Officers found 2kg of cocaine, 350 grams of meth, and 4kg of ephedrine.

Gollan said police seized assets belonging to the group, including two houses and three vehicles.

Nine men aged 34 to 54 have been arrested.

Three women aged 36, 37 and 38 were also arrested.

They have all appeared in the Auckland District Court.

Further arrests are possible.

Police found $500,000 in cash during a search of a property in Auckland as part of Operation Havana. Photo / New Zealand Police

Gollan described the group’s alleged method of smuggling as “the scattergun method”.

He said the work with US-based law enforcement agencies had enabled arrests and drug seizures there, as well.

Gollan said: “The Havana investigation exposed a syndicate that exploited the mail system to import their drugs over an extended period of time, and the arrests and significant seizures will put a significant dent in the supply of drugs by that group both here and in the US.

“It again highlights the international flavour to our domestic illicit drug suppliers, and the value of our international partnerships to assist in combatting transnational organised crime.”

This week, police searched several addresses and seized about $500,000 in cash and more drugs. Officers found 2kg of cocaine, 350 grams of meth, and 4kg of ephedrine.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said Operation Havana was a good example of domestic and international agencies working together.

“Law enforcement is well-versed with criminal trends and it’s not uncommon for Customs to find criminal syndicates using a scattergun approach to smuggle smaller packages of illicit drugs instead of a single larger shipment.

“These seizures add up to significant quantities, which is why Customs continues to target both small and large drug shipments at the border.

“Through the information collected, we’ve now been able to take down the New Zealand syndicate, while Customs and police liaison officers based in Los Angeles were able to work with US authorities to tackle the overseas suppliers,” Adams said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.