Updated

Police continue search for missing Ōtaki Falls man David McHaffie and black labrador dog

NZ Herald
Police continue to search for David McHaffie and his black labrador dog, reported missing from Kaitawa Rd, Ōtaki Forks.

Police are searching a man and his black labrador who were reported missing from Ōtaki Falls.

Police are urging members of the Ōtaki township and Ōtaki Gorge Rd community to check their properties for David McHaffie and his dog Ropey.

“David was last seen in Kaitawa Rd, Ōtaki Forks at around 7am on Saturday. He was wearing a green jacket and blue sweatpants and was walking his black labrador dog.

“If you have seen David, or have any information that may assist in locating him please call 111 urgently, referencing event number P060709770.”

