New ZealandUpdated

Police conduct search of Mongols MC South Island headquarters, part of State Highway 1 closed

State Highway 1 is closed from Burnham Rd to Dunns Crossing Rd while a search warrant is executed. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Police are carrying out a pre-planned search warrant at the Mongols MC's South Island headquarters this morning.

State Highway 1 is closed from Burnham Rd to Dunns Crossing Rd while it is executed.

"A detour is in place via Two Chain Rd. Expect some delays until this has been cleared."

It appears the search is being conducted at the headquarters, on Main Rd South in Burnham.

A police spokesperson said they could not give any further information on the search while it is being executed.