Police concerned about welfare of 70-year-old woman missing from Hutt Valley 

Missing woman Gloria Reriti. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police are appealing for sightings of a 70-year-old woman missing from the Hutt Valley.

Gloria Reriti was last seen in the Hutt Valley area shortly before midnight on October 5.

She is of average build, about 157cm tall, and is possibly wearing black or leopard print tights.

Police are concerned for Reriti's wellbeing and are making extensive inquiries to find her.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to phone 111 and quote file number 211006/4224