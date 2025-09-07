Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Police college taught recruits ‘dangerous’ arrest tactic for three years ‘under the radar’

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The New Zealand Police College in Porirua. Sergeant Yancy Hawkins (inset) did a plank stance on protester Alexander Lawrence's head during his arrest. Main photo / NZME

The New Zealand Police College in Porirua. Sergeant Yancy Hawkins (inset) did a plank stance on protester Alexander Lawrence's head during his arrest. Main photo / NZME

A potentially deadly and unapproved restraint tactic was taught “under the radar” to police cadets for years in what top cops now admit was a lack of oversight of training.

Police leadership say they only became aware of the issue after “dangerous and high-risk” arrests by a sergeant during the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save