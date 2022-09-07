Could the traffic light system’s days be numbered? Government under the microscope after border blunder and Apple’s new iPhone is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have closed off a state highway in northern Taranaki after protesters occupying the area remain onsite despite being issued a trespass notice last week.

Over the last month, a group of protesters had occupied State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger, north of Taranaki, to oppose the construction of a bypass, claiming it would desecrate Mangapekepeke Valley and the maunga.

Last week, the occupiers were issued a trespass notice from Waka Kotahi and Ngāti Tama, a police spokesperson said.

"Police staff have been on site again this morning, encouraging the occupiers to comply with the trespass notice and leave the site of their own accord."

The construction of the $280 million bypass - an upgrade to the route between Taranaki and Waikato - was scheduled to begin in spring after a High Court ruling gave the project green light in April leaving years of legal disruption in the dust.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised commuters to delay their travel, where possible, or to expect delays due to the SH3 closure.