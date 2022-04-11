Police claim Napier truckie caught three times over alcohol limit

A truck driver allegedly blew over three times the legal alcohol limit in Napier last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police claim a truck driver driving near Napier recorded a breath-alcohol limit of more than three times the legal limit.

According to a police statement, the truck was reported to be swerving across the road and involved in several near misses last week.

Police said they stopped the vehicle and the driver blew an excess breath alcohol reading of over 900 micrograms.

The legal limit for drivers over 20 years old is 250micrograms.

New Zealand police Sergeant Steve Murray said Hawke's Bay police would like to remind truck drivers of the importance of road safety.

"There is one key message for drivers: if you drink alcohol, don't drive. It's that simple," he said.

"When we're dealing with large, heavy vehicles traveling at speed, the potential for harm is frightening, and drivers can not afford to get complacent.

"Police want drivers, especially those behind the wheel of a truck, to remember their responsibility to themselves and everyone else on the road to drive alert and distraction free."