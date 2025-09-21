Advertisement
Health NZ radiology delays leave thousands waiting in pain for CT, MRI scans, union warns

RNZ
3 mins to read

Patients have been left in limbo by a shortage of radiology services. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora data shows 18,000 patients had waited longer than 42 days for CT or MRI scans by June.

The Apex union, which obtained the data under the Official Information Act, said it was further evidence of the “grim” state of public radiology services.

