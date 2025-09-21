The data showed 13 of Health NZ’s 19 districts did not meet requirements in May to scan and report more than 65% of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans within 42 days of referral, while seven of 19 districts did not meet the target for CT (computed tomography) scans.

“Across New Zealand, medical imaging technologists, clinicians and patients are worried about Health New Zealand’s lethargic response to the radiology crisis,” Powell said.

Apex’s recent report exposed the problems with staff shortages and old equipment, she said.

While Health NZ had signalled plans for 20 new CT scanners and 10 MRI machines, there was no information yet about whether they had been approved, which regions would get them and when they would go online, Powell said.

“We know Palmerston North is getting a new CT scanner early next year, but there’s only 1.5 MITs [medical imaging technologists] to run it, which isn’t enough.

“Management tell us they are developing a plan, but no one has sought the input of our union, as representatives of the workforce.

“We are seeing no additional resourcing being released to support medical imaging teams, while requests for support are being refused. It would be fair to say, many of our members now believe that senior managers do not understand the serious impact this crisis is having right now on medical imaging technologists or patients.”

With the new crop of MIT graduates coming out in November, Health NZ needed to act fast to employ them, before they followed previous cohorts straight to Australia or into the private sector, Powell said.

“The private sector is also taking our experienced people, which is a double whammy, because then there’s no-one to look after the new grads.”

Health NZ hospitals funding director Rachel Haggerty said her organisation recognised the need for “timely and effective radiology services”.

“We acknowledge there are challenges in delivering the timely radiology patients deserve, but these challenges are not unique to New Zealand,” she said, with demand for CT and MRI scans currently increasing at 6.5% per annum.

“We are continuing to work with the sector and our workforce to address issues of increasing demand and the impact this has on radiology services,” Haggerty said.

“Our Radiology National Clinical Network has, this year, established a Medical Imaging Technologists (MIT) Workforce Group from across the country to discuss workforce issues, and identify initiatives to better support the workforce and help us to work smarter.

“Long-term, we have a plan to grow our workforce, which includes training pathways for specialist imaging technologists and radiographers.

“The annual $30 million investment from Government in the Community Referred Radiology service will ensure greater access to diagnostic radiology for primary care, and we are working with the sector to support services and ensure they are sustainable.”

– RNZ