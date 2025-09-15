Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Partial solar eclipse to be visible across New Zealand

Melanie Earley
RNZ·
3 mins to read

A partial solar eclipse will be visible next Monday, September 22, in the early morning. Photo / Getty Images

A partial solar eclipse will be visible next Monday, September 22, in the early morning. Photo / Getty Images

By Melanie Earley of RNZ

New Zealand is in for another celestial treat next week with a partial solar eclipse, which will only be visible for a handful of countries.

It comes only a couple of weeks after a blood moon or total lunar eclipse.

The total lunar eclipse

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save