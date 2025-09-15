A partial solar eclipse was a rare event which had not been seen in New Zealand for at least a decade.

Stardome said only a handful of countries would have the opportunity to witness it.

“The amount of sun that is blocked by the moon depends on your specific location,” it said. “Here in Auckland, we will see around 60% of the sun blocked, but the further south you go, the more of the sun is blocked.”

The eclipse would be visible between 6am and 8am, with the “maximum eclipse” occurring at 7am, according to Stardome.

“The sun will rise partially covered by the moon, appearing as a glowing crescent, low on the eastern horizon.”

A clear and unobstructed view of the eastern horizon at 7am would give people the best chance of seeing the eclipse, Stardome said.

“Eclipse ends just after 8am when the moon will slip clear of the sun’s disc, ending the eclipse.”

Unlike the blood moon earlier this month, Stardome said there was an important safety reminder for this event – unlike a lunar eclipse, eye protection would be needed.

“It’s never safe to look directly at the sun without proper protection. You’ll need certified solar viewing glasses. Regular sunglasses are not safe for solar viewing.”

Stardome advises using certified solar viewing glasses for safety and offers a free viewing party. Photo / Getty Images

It said solar viewing glasses could be purchased online or from the Stardome giftshop in Auckland directly.

For anyone in Auckland, Stardome said it would hold a free viewing party on top of One Tree Hill between 6am and 8am, as long as the weather allowed.

If anyone wanted to photograph the partial solar eclipse, they would need to make sure they had a solar filter to cover the lens of their camera before shooting the sun, Stardome advised, to stop permanent damage being done to the sensor in a camera.

How much of the sun will be blocked for different regions

60% in Auckland

61% in Tauranga

62% in Gisborne

63% in New Plymouth

66% in Wellington

68% in Greymouth

69% in Christchurch

71% in Queenstown and Dunedin

72% in Invercargill

