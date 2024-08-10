Police called to sudden death in Mt Wellington

Police have been called to a sudden death in the Mt Wellington area.
Officers were called to a property on Panama Road in the Auckland suburb.
A police spokeswoman said no further details were available at this stage.
More to come.
Police have been called to a sudden death in the Mt Wellington area.
Officers were called to a property on Panama Road in the Auckland suburb.
A police spokeswoman said no further details were available at this stage.
More to come.
Satellite data showed the plume contained a minor amount of volcanic ash.