New Zealand|Crime

Massey: Police called to serious incident on Claverdon Drive for second time this week

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police at the scene of another incident on the same street officers were called to earlier this week. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating a serious incident at a property in West Auckland early this morning - days after armed officers were called to the same street.

It is understood authorities were called to Claverdon Drive, in the suburb of Massey, in the early hours of this morning.

A witness at the scene told the Herald there had been shots fired at a house. It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

Several police officers could be seen outside the property and on the street.

The incident comes days after armed police responded to reports of a serious incident at a different property on the same street late on Saturday night.

Windows on the house were smashed and at least one vehicle parked outside the property also had its windows smashed.

Several people were treated for minor injuries and one person was taken to Waitakere Hospital’s emergency department for treatment.

Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -

