A house on Claverdon Drive in Massey where a disorder took place on Saturday night and a number of people were injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been at the scene of a serious incident at a house in West Auckland overnight.

Police said emergency services were called to a property on Claverdon Dr, in Massey, after reports of an assault.

“Police who attended were armed as a precaution. Several people at the address were treated for minor injuries and one person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.”

Police responding to an address in Claverdon Drive, Massey after reports of multiple people injured in a disorder. Photo / Hayden Woodward

‘Blood on his head and face’

A witness at the scene described seeing a person with blood on his head and face being treated by ambulance on a street that connects to Claverdon Dr.

St John said they sent an ambulance, a manager and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

“We assessed and treated one patient, who was transported to Waitakere [Hospital Emergency Department) in a moderate condition.”

A spokeswoman for St John referred all other inquiries to Police.

The circumstances of the incident have not yet been confirmed.

At the house early this morning, multiple police cars and ambulance vehicles could be seen outside. A number of windows had been smashed.

Several people were taken away by police from a neighbouring house.

A witness at the scene told the Herald there had been a celebration going on at the time when an argument broke out.

It is understood several people at the house were visiting from out of town.

Police inquiries are ongoing.



