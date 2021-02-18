Police called in after passengers refuse face masks on buses in Dunedin

Police talk to a Bus driver at the Dunedin bus hub on Thursday. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Dunedin bus drivers asked for police backup yesterday after some passengers remained uncooperative and refused to comply with new rules requiring face masks on public transport.

Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said while issues were also reported by union members in Wellington and Auckland yesterday, only Dunedin drivers had asked for police help.

About 90 per cent of passengers were compliant, Froggatt said.

It was not the responsibility of bus drivers to police wearing masks but some passengers had become upset and were taking their frustrations out on the drivers, he said.

"Some of them flatly refused, some of them told them to stick it up their jumper, others flatly forget, others are not aware," he said.

Employers advised drivers not to argue with passengers but instead said to ask them to take a seat and remind them they should be wearing a mask.

The new mandate, for passengers on public transport to wear a mask at Level 1, had been "sprung" on the operators very quickly adding to the confusion.

Otago Regional Council transport manager Garry Maloney said the face-covering mandate relied on people taking personal responsibility, "doing the right thing", and following the guidance issued by central government.

The requirement had been conveyed by the Government through its channels.

The council shared news of the requirement as soon as it was confirmed through its website and Orbus Facebook pages, and new posters would be placed on buses to convey this message.

Police were seen speaking with bus drivers at the bus hub yesterday

but did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.