Police call for public's help in identifying man found dead in Waikato River

Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in the Waikato River.
Hamilton City Area commander inspector Andrea McBeth said the man's body was recovered from the river on January 27.
"Police were notified by members of the public who located the man's body between the Cobham and Anzac Bridges," she said.
"A number of inquiries have been made in the hope of identifying the man, including a review of the current local missing persons who have been reported to police. We are now seeking assistance from members of the public."
The man's body is approximately 181cm tall and weighs 65kg, she said.
He was wearing a black Obey T-shirt with a cigarette packet design on the front, a red checkered Rivet Workwear hooded jacket, grey pants and black leather Blundstone work boots, she said.
Police have released images of the clothing items.
"Police are aware this may be upsetting for friends and family of the man, and there are support services available for anyone who may wish to use them. Further information can be obtained by phoning Victim Support on 0800 842 846."
Anyone with information that may assist police in identifying this man are asked to contact them by calling 105 and quoting file 210127/5463.