Pinders Pond is a popular swim spot. Photo / ODT files

A body has been found in a Central Otago swimming spot where a man went missing tonight.

The body was recovered from Pinders Pond, near Roxburgh, police said.

"Emergency services were notified of a person missing in the water about 7.35pm. Divers from the local search and rescue team were called in due to the murky water.

"A body was recovered about 9.25pm."

Photo / Google Maps

The Police National Dive Squad had earlier been notified, but had now been stood down.