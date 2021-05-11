Police blame hunters after bullet fired through Hawke's Bay family's home as they sat in lounge

Police said their investigation has not determined who was responsible, but they are satisfied it was not intentional. Photo / File

Police say a Hawke's Bay family is "extremely lucky" a bullet, likely a hunter's wayward shot, didn't strike them when it flew into their family home.

The family was sitting in their lounge in Puketitiri at 6.45pm on April 21 when they heard a loud bang, Eastern District Police said today.

After investigating, they found a bullet from a rifle had entered an exterior wall and become lodged in an internal wall.

Police said it was "likely wayward shot from a hunter's firearm".

"It is extremely lucky no one inside the house was passing through the area at that time or we could have been dealing with an injury or worse."

Anyone who has information can call 105 and quote file number 210407/7674.

Police remind hunters to always point guns in a safe direction and identify the target and what is beyond it.