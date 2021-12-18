Police attend threatening incident on Kaipara Coast Highway

Police are currently attending the incident. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Police spokesperson says police are attending an incident at an address on the Kaipara Coast Highway, Kaukapakapa after receiving a call about a man threatening someone.

Inquiries are ongoing in the area.

A witness said there were a lot of cars stopped at the lookout near Kaipara Coast Gardens and also several police vehicles at around 3pm.

A rescue helicopter had also been dispatched to the scene.

"We drove past and then got turned around, we were told there's a bad accident but he couldn't say more. Traffic is being diverted down Makarau Rd. You can't get from Makarau to Kaukapakapa and they're saying it will be at least 1.5 hours until it may reopen."

Meanwhile, three people are in hospital, including two in critical condition, after a crash in Invercargill early this morning.

The high-speed crash occurred at 5am on the corner of Tay St and Clyde St.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said the car overturned and caught fire and the three people were trapped inside.

He said the accident was close to the fire station so crews were there in five minutes and managed to get everyone out of the vehicle by 5.45am.

Multiple people are in hospital following the crash in Invercargill. Photo / Supplied

There was also a serious road accident in Northland.

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car in Dargaville on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Ranfurly St and Plunket St, near Dargaville High School, at 8.13pm where a car had crashed into a motorcycle.

The rider was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later from their injuries.

Police said in a statement their thoughts are with the family.

"A family has now lost a loved one just before Christmas and our deepest sympathies are with them at this difficult time.

"We please ask everyone to take extreme care on our roads at this busy time of the year."

The Northland Serious Crash Unit is investigating.