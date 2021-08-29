Police attend 'serious incident' at Rotorua home

Forensic teams are examining a Rotorua property after a "serious incident" today.
Police are yet to confirm what happened but the Herald understands it involves family violence.
A police spokesperson said they were called to a Rimu St property shortly after 10.30am.
Read More
- Hundreds stopped in Rotorua police sting resulting in tickets and court dates - NZ Herald
- Police officer fined for fishing without licence, giving false details - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Rotorua police warn mountain bikers could be trespassed - ...
- Police continue to investigate shooting in Rotorua suburb of Ngapuna - NZ Herald
"Police will have a presence at the address while a scene examination is carried out.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"There is not thought to be any risk to the wider public."
- More soon.