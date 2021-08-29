Police attend 'serious incident' at Rotorua home

Police are at a Rimu St, Rotorua, home where there has been a "serious incident".

Forensic teams are examining a Rotorua property after a "serious incident" today.

Police are yet to confirm what happened but the Herald understands it involves family violence.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a Rimu St property shortly after 10.30am.

"Police will have a presence at the address while a scene examination is carried out.

"There is not thought to be any risk to the wider public."



