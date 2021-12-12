Police attend late night boyracing incidents in Hamilton, Auckland - but no arrests

Police were called to two large incidents involving boy racers overnight. Photo / NZME

Police attended two large disturbances involving boy racers overnight - but took no action apart from speaking to those involved.

The first, in an industrial area along Rosebank Rd in the Auckland suburb of Avondale, was reported just after midnight.

"Police were called to this incident about 12.30am on Saunders Place and spoke with those involved, but there were no arrests or anything of that nature," a spokeswoman said.

The second occurred on Crawford St in Avalon, Hamilton. Police were called around 2.30am to a report of disorder between groups, she said.

"On arrival there was a large number of people on the road, however one of the groups was leaving. There were no injuries and no arrests."

The spokeswoman confirmed the two incidents "reportedly" involved boy racers but said police could not generally confirm numbers, as they often received conflicting reports.