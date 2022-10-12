Police are searching two addresses in Auckland's Waitematā District this morning as part of an ongoing investigation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are searching two west Auckland addresses today as a part of an ongoing investigation.

Today's searches come a week after staff from Operation Cobalt raided a drug rehab centre near Dairy Flat.

A police spokesperson said two pre-planned search warrants were under way in the Waitematā District this morning.

"Police are at two addresses, in Kumeū and Massey, as part of an ongoing investigation.

"While these are still ongoing we are unable to comment further, however police will provide a further update once we are in a position to do so."

On October 6, police raided a drug rehabilitation centre where a number of gang members and alleged drug dealers were on bail for serious criminal charges.

Nga Kete Wananga Solutions is a residential facility in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland, where accused criminals pay nearly $19,000 for a 12-week treatment programme including for drug and alcohol addiction, as well as family violence and parenting courses.

According to Nga Kete's website, there is "24/7 supervision" of residents who are tested twice a week for drugs and alcohol, while staff will notify police and probation services if anyone leaves without permission. Gang patches and regalia are also banned.

But the Herald revealed that specialist police unit targeting gangs executed a search warrant at the bail facility on Postman Rd.

Officers searching a paddock at the rear of the rural property in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland. Photo / George Block

Last week officers could be seen combing a muddy paddock, probing the ground with stakes to find anything buried in the earth, and examining several shacks and sleep outs at the rear of the property.

A police spokesperson initially said last week that "a pre-planned search warrant is currently under way" at a property in Dairy Flat.

"This relates to an ongoing investigation and as such we are unable to provide further comment while our inquiries continue. Police will provide a further update when we are in a position to do so."

The Herald was told by sources that police staff from Operation Cobalt, a dedicated taskforce to investigate and disrupt gang activity, were behind the raid.

Members of gangs such as the Head Hunters, Hells Angels and Mongrel Mob are current residents of the facility.

The raid has increased scrutiny on the services provided by dedicated bail facilities like Nga Kete.

Supporters say there is a desperate need for accommodation for bail, where residents can be supervised and receive much-needed addiction treatment, instead of keeping defendants in prison while they wait for trial.

Police and probation officers, however, have raised concerns about some facilities because of the opportunities for residents with gang and drug links to live together while on bail.

In August, the Herald revealed that firearms, bundles of cash and methamphetamine had been stashed inside the Ahikaa Trust building, a bail facility in central Auckland.