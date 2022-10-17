Voyager 2022 media awards
Police ask Gisborne residents to avoid Lytton Rd area after incident at residential property

Police are asking Gisborne residents to avoid the Lytton Rd area until further notice due to an incident at a residential property.

Cordons have been put in place.

Police were unable to give further information.

- More to come

