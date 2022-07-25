Kenneth Pereka, 73, was last seen about 8pm yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Kenneth Pereka, 73, was last seen about 8pm yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to the public to help find 73-year-old Kenneth Pereka who has been reported missing from Levin.

Pereka was last seen about 8pm on Monday and police have been making extensive inquiries to locate him.

Police Search and Rescue staff along with local LandSAR volunteers from around the district have been searching the area around Levin.

Pereka may be seeking a ride to Wellington and saying that he needs to go there for work.

He is described as being 185cm tall, and is believed to be wearing a bright yellow Translink raincoat, grey shorts, beige boots and carrying a duffel bag.

His family and police are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111 and quote file number 220726/1341.