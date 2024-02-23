The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested two men in relation to two burglaries at service stations in the Waikato town of Huntly last night.

A police spokesperson said around 11.15pm, police responded to incidents on Great South Rd after reports of offenders breaking through glass with hammers into two service stations within minutes of each other.

In both cases, staff members were inside the stores and responded quickly to set off the fog canons, which resulted in the offenders fleeing.

Waikato West Police Senior Sergeant Joanne Porima said Huntly was a tight-knight community and there was no place for this offending.

“Retail staff work extremely hard and don’t deserve to be put in a situation such as this,” she said.

“If you decide to damage people’s property to illegally gain items that don’t belong to you, police will work hard to respond, identify you and hold you to account.”

Porima said this was a good example of the police’s dedication to holding offenders to account for crimes which damage small businesses and cause distress for hard-working retail staff.

Two men aged 18 and 22 are due to appear in court in relation to the offending.