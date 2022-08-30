Police arrest 'person of interest' on Auckland's North Shore after extensive search

Police have blocked off part of East Coast Road. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after an extensive police search this evening in Browns Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

Part of East Coast Rd was blocked off by police during the search this evening, but cordons have since been lifted.

Tamaki Makaurau Police Inspector Jason Homan, said that he was arrested without incident on a warrant.

Homan reassured the community there was no wider risk and thanked the public for their patience while staff worked in the area.

Earlier, an onlooker said they can see several Armed Offenders Squad members and a dog team outside a residence, along with several people wrapped in blankets.