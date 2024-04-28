Police at the Northwest Shopping Centre Massey after armed robbers raided the Michael Hill Jeweller store. Photo / Alex Burton

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in relation to a smash-and-grab in a West Auckland mall yesterday afternoon.

Police swarmed Westgate’s NorthWest Shopping Centre about 4pm and told people to evacuate the complex. Customers barricaded themselves inside stores while others ran from the mall in panic.

The man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this morning on charges relating to aggravated robbery and failing to stop.

He was arrested when his vehicle failed to stop in Manurewa at 9pm last night on Browns Rd.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the police followed the car to Rowandale Rd, where it eventually came to a stop. The alleged offender attempted to flee on foot, but was caught soon after.

Yesterday, the five offenders entered the shopping centre and smashed cabinets at a jewellery store, taking a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located by police, abandoned, in Regents Park a short time later.

“The offenders left in a second vehicle which has not yet been located,” Baldwin said. Inquiries regarding locating the alleged offenders and stolen items are ongoing.

A witness told the Herald a group of five mask-wearing thieves wielding hammers stormed into the Michael Hill Jeweller and began smashing cabinets.

“I just turned around and made sure my store was closed.”

The witness said a couple of other stores nearby slammed their shutter doors closed during the robbery.

Another witness who was shopping at the mall said a grey Subaru SUV was used by the robbers.

“Five people entered just next to us, walking fast, and we immediately realised they were going to rob a store because they were dressed in black from head to toe.

“We went out with my husband and called the police. A few minutes later, the helicopter arrived and started flying around NorthWest and Costco.

“Everyone went out of the mall, the fog canyons went off and people were shaking outside in the car park.”

The ANZ duty manager told customers, “Please get inside ... there are people with weapons in the mall”.

Anyone who took cellphone footage of the incident or has information that would assist with inquiries is urged to call police via their 105 service or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz by clicking “Update report” and referencing file number 240412/0735.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

