Kelvyn Alp, pictured in 2011, is understood to have been charged by police today. Photo / File

Kelvyn Alp, pictured in 2011, is understood to have been charged by police today. Photo / File

Two people with links to a far-right and conspiracy theory website have been charged by police with allegedly distributing an objectionable publication.

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer were arrested by police in Christchurch today, the Herald understands.

The duo has links to Counterspin Media, which broadcasts conspiracy theories and discredited Covid-19 misinformation.

In a statement from police tonight, a spokesperson said two people were arrested in Christchurch today over alleged offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

Police said a man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

A woman has also been charged with distributing an objectionable publication, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

They have been bailed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 31.

Police would not comment further while the case was before the courts.

Alp launched Counterspin Media, a far-right website, in 2021 that was initially running on the platform of former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon.

Counterspin is hosted by Alp and Spierer and the pair have discussed the moon landings, Covid-19 and the Christchurch massacre among other conspiratorial subjects.

The show has a heavy American influence, with references to the "deep state", "Trevor Pelosi" and repeated claims of "false flags".

Hannah Spierer and Kelvyn Alp. Photo / Supplied

Counterspin Media's main Instagram account was also removed from the platform last weekend after a video Alp posted calling for violence against the Government and politicians.

Its livestream and a Telegram channel during the February occupation of Parliament had more than 3500 members are was riddled with conspiratory claims, including that trafficked children are imprisoned in a dungeon beneath Parliament.

A former self-described mercenary, Alp first stepped into the public eye 20 years ago, when he claimed he was going to war with the government using his own personal army. The New Zealand Armed Intervention Force was described as a rogue band of ex-soldiers posing as the paramilitary wing of a separatist government.

He said he was prepared to "pick up arms and do whatever it takes" to preserve his freedoms, a sentiment he still holds.

Alp stood in the 2005 general elections as the leader of the far-right Direct Democracy party. He also threw his hat in to be Mayor of Manukau City in 2007.

Spierer speaks mostly against feminism on Counterspin, claiming there is a mind-control program that has women "conditioned to sacrifice the raising of their children" and only feel worthy if they work outside the home.